Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Ascott Residence Trust
ASCOTT Residence Trust (ART) on Monday said it will be included in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series (Global Developed Index) from June 22. The index is developed by FTSE Group in cooperation with the European Public Real Estate...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes