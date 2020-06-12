Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Starhill Global Reit
STARHILL Global Real Estate Investment Trust (Starhill Global Reit) on Thursday said its upcoming distribution to unitholders for the six months leading up to June 30 (H2 FY2019/20) is expected to be below 90 per cent of its taxable income this year...
