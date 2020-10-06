Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Hyflux
TROUBLED water treatment firm Hyflux on Monday said potential investor Pison Investments has as at Sept 25 received 164 tender application forms, accepted approximately 140 of them, and is "in the process of finalising several more".
Pison's advisers had...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes