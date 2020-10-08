Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Centurion Corporation
WORKER and student accommodation provider Centurion Corporation has priced about S$9.8 million in fixed-rate notes due 2024.
These notes are on top of the company's previously announced invitation to holders of its existing S$60 million notes...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes