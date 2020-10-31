You are here

Corporate digest

Sat, Oct 31, 2020 - 5:50 AM

MapleTree North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT)

MAPLETREE North Asia Commercial Trust (MNACT) has acquired a 50 per cent stake in Pinnacle Gangnam in Seoul for a price tag of 229.4 billion won (S$276.4 million).

The total acquisition cost for the 20-storey freehold office building in the South Korean city's Gangnam business district was fully funded by debt, said MNACT. This includes the 50 per cent agreed property value of 226 billion won, the acquisition fee of about S$2.7 million, as well as estimated professional and other transaction fees and expenses of 0.7 billion won.

MNACT units closed down S$0.015, or 1.7 per cent, to S$0.87 on Friday prior to the announcement.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust (CRCT)

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust (CRCT) tenants' sales have recovered 25.8 per cent quarter on quarter as Covid-19 restrictions ease, with third-quarter sales standing at 91.9 per cent of last year's.

The manager of the China mall real estate investment trust (Reit) said in a business update on Friday that total shopper traffic at its malls for the third quarter recovered 34.7 per cent quarter on quarter, and is now 11 per cent shy of the previous year's numbers.

CRCT's total portfolio occupancy rate stood at 93.7 per cent as at Sept 30, down from 98.3 per cent a year ago. About 10.5 per cent of the Reit's gross rental income, or 331 leases, are still up for renewal this year. Weighted average lease expiry (wale) stood at 2.4 years by gross rental income. Its gearing stood at 34.7 per cent as at Sept 30, compared to 33.6 per cent in the previous quarter.

Units of CRCT closed down S$0.05, or 4.1 per cent, to S$1.17 on Friday before the announcement was made.

Qian Hu

MAINBOARD-LISTED integrated fish service provider Qian Hu has appointed Yap Kok Cheng as its new chief executive, replacing Kenny Yap.

The new appointee, who is Kenny Yap's nephew, takes over on Jan 1, 2021, Qian Hu said in a filing on Friday. The company said the younger Yap was appointed after several rounds of "rigorous assessments".

Mr Kenny Yap will continue to serve as executive chairman.

Shares of Qian Hu closed flat at S$0.165 on Friday.

