Corporate digest

Tiong Seng Holdings

TIONG Seng Holdings has been awarded a S$192.3 million contract by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth for the construction, completion and maintenance of an Outward Bound Singapore Campus at Coney Island and Lorong Halus in Singapore. It will take possession of the site in December. The contract is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020.

CapitaLand Retail China Trust

IN an update on the results of its preferential offering, CapitaLand Retail China Trust said that it had received valid acceptances and excess applications for a total of 133.77 million preferential offering units at the close of the offering on Dec 8, representing about 194 per cent of the total number of preferential offering units available. A total of 68.99 million preferential offering units will be issued at S$1.17 to raise some S$80.7 million. The units will be listed and quoted on the mainboard from 9am on Dec 16.