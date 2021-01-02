Corporate digest

StarHub

STARHUB has priced S$200 million worth of notes due 2031 at 2.48 per cent.

The notes are expected to be issued on Jan 8, 2021 and mature on Jan 8, 2031. They will be issued under StarHub's S$2 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme. Net proceeds will be used for the general corporate funding requirements or investments of StarHub.

Jumbo Group

JUMBO Group has opened its second franchised Jumbo Seafood restaurant in Fuzhou, China, bringing the total number of Jumbo Seafood restaurants across Asia to 19.

The outlet is located at Rong Qiao The Bund. It occupies an area of 495 sq m with a total capacity of 118 seats, including six private rooms which can accommodate 10 to 12 seats each.

ABR Holdings

ABR Holdings said that Baywind Properties - its 50:50 joint venture company with LWH Holdings - has been awarded a tender for three freehold properties in Lorong N Telok Kurau.

The tendered price of the three residential properties, which are located at 93B, 93C and 95 Lorong N Telok Kurau, is S$23.6 million. The three properties consist of a pair of semi-detached houses and one bungalow. The estimated total land size is 18,507.62 sq ft.