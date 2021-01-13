Corporate digest

Enviro-Hub Holdings

MAINBOARD-LISTED Enviro-Hub Holdings will invest US$5 million in a 25 per cent stake in a rubber glove maker, the board said on Tuesday. The investment includes an interest-free shareholder loan of US$4.875 million to Malaysia-incorporated Pastel Glove Sdn Bhd, which has not yet started operations.

Manhattan Resources

FORMER Sembcorp Industries chief Tang Kin Fei is now non-executive, non-independent chairman of coal mining group Manhattan Resources, the board said on Tuesday. Mr Tang, 70, is chairman of SIA Engineering Co and Singapore LNG Corp. He is the father-in-law of the sister of the spouse of the managing director, CEO and controlling shareholder of Manhattan Resources.

Camsing Healthcare

INVESTMENT holding company Camsing Healthcare has until Friday to appoint an independent reviewer, in a final extension from Singapore Exchange Regulation, the board said on Tuesday. The original deadline was Dec 1, 2020, under a notice of compliance from the regulator last year.

Hong Leong Asia

MAINBOARD-LISTED Hong Leong Asia has named the daughter of chairman Kwek Leng Peck its head of sustainability and corporate affairs, the board said in a filing on Tuesday. Kwek Pei Xuan, 29, filled the role on Jan 1. She was previously senior business development manager.

Tee International

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tee International booked a net profit of S$547,000 for the second quarter to Nov 30, 2020, reversing the loss of S$35.9 million in the year before. That's even as revenue was more than halved to S$46.4 million, down from S$97.5 million previously, according to unaudited financial statements released on Tuesday.