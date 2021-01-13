You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Enviro-Hub Holdings

MAINBOARD-LISTED Enviro-Hub Holdings will invest US$5 million in a 25 per cent stake in a rubber glove maker, the board said on Tuesday. The investment includes an interest-free shareholder loan of US$4.875 million to Malaysia-incorporated Pastel Glove Sdn Bhd, which has not yet started operations.

Manhattan Resources

FORMER Sembcorp Industries chief Tang Kin Fei is now non-executive, non-independent chairman of coal mining group Manhattan Resources, the board said on Tuesday. Mr Tang, 70, is chairman of SIA Engineering Co and Singapore LNG Corp. He is the father-in-law of the sister of the spouse of the managing director, CEO and controlling shareholder of Manhattan Resources.

Camsing Healthcare

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

INVESTMENT holding company Camsing Healthcare has until Friday to appoint an independent reviewer, in a final extension from Singapore Exchange Regulation, the board said on Tuesday. The original deadline was Dec 1, 2020, under a notice of compliance from the regulator last year.

Hong Leong Asia

MAINBOARD-LISTED Hong Leong Asia has named the daughter of chairman Kwek Leng Peck its head of sustainability and corporate affairs, the board said in a filing on Tuesday. Kwek Pei Xuan, 29, filled the role on Jan 1. She was previously senior business development manager.

Tee International

MAINBOARD-LISTED Tee International booked a net profit of S$547,000 for the second quarter to Nov 30, 2020, reversing the loss of S$35.9 million in the year before. That's even as revenue was more than halved to S$46.4 million, down from S$97.5 million previously, according to unaudited financial statements released on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Sea can pass on S-E Asian deal frenzy

Innovation centre to develop Singapore as base for advanced manufacturers

Oil and gas firms likely to be spared steep impairment that ravaged them in 2020

GIC retains position as most active state-owned investor: report

Sunpower inks steam supply deal in China

SGX RegCo announces enhanced rules for auditors, valuers

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 05:50 AM
BRANDED CONTENT
Hub

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

When Ms Cho Pei Lin revised the human resources policy at her public relations...

Jan 13, 2021 12:26 AM
Government & Economy

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump denied Tuesday that his speech last week to thousands of supporters, encouraging...

Jan 13, 2021 12:24 AM
Government & Economy

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] An 83-year-old Singaporean man who returned from India was among the 17 new coronavirus cases confirmed...

Jan 13, 2021 12:09 AM
Real Estate

US home prices eases in sign pandemic rally may cool

[WASHINGTON] The pandemic housing market rally, a bright spot for the US economy, may already have peaked as the...

Jan 13, 2021 12:03 AM
Transport

GM to sell electric delivery vans to FedEx, other fleet buyers

[DETRIOT] General Motors is making a push into electric commercial-delivery vehicles starting this year with a new...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

Trump calls his speech before Congress storming 'totally appropriate'

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for