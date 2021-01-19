Corporate digest

Hyphens Pharma International

HYPHENS Pharma International is planning to cement its regional presence by appointing dermo-cosmetic products and medical devices distributor and promoter JSPharma as an exclusive distributor of its pigment lightening cream in South Korea.

iX Biopharma

PHARMACEUTICAL company iX Biopharma has appointed a new chief commercial officer (CCO) to develop the Catalist-listed company's global commercial strategies.

In an exchange filing on Monday, the company said Eva Tan, formerly its director of corporate and commercial strategy, has been appointed CCO with immediate effect.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The 36-year-old has led the group in the commercialisation of its pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and medical cannabis business segments since joining iX Biopharma in September 2017, the company said.

Leader Environmental Tech

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) on Monday said it has entered into a S$10 million joint venture (JV) agreement with a Singapore-based company to set up membrane manufacturing facilities in Singapore and China.

BRC Asia

BRC ASIA on Monday announced that it has proposed to place up to 10 million shares at S$1.42 apiece to raise a total sum of about S$13.7 million. The placement price represents a discount of about 9.4 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of S$1.5680 for trades done on the Singapore Exchange on Jan 13, 2021. It plans to use all the net proceeds to repay the group's outstanding bank borrowings.

New Silkroutes Group

MAINBOARD-LISTED investment holding company New Silkroutes Group announced in a regulatory update on Monday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Huawei International to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can be used in genomics-driven healthcare, including building predictive models for cancer and other ailments.

The move comes in a bid to hone the firm's focus on tech-based healthcare under new chief executive officer VicPearly Wong.