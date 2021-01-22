You are here

Corporate digest

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Rex International

REX International's 90 per cent owned subsidiary Lime Petroleum has obtained participating interests in four new offshore licences, including one with discovery for development.

Lime was awarded the licences in the 2020 Awards in Predefined Areas (APA 2020) round in Norway. Three of the licences are in the Norwegian Sea and the remaining is in the North Sea, oil exploration and production firm Rex said in a bourse filing on Wednesday night.

Kimly

CATALIST-listed coffeeshop consolidator Kimly announced on Thursday that its wholly owned subsidiary Kimly Makan Place has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement to run a coffeeshop at Hougang.

Kimly Makan Place will manage the coffeeshop located at Block 134 Lorong Ah Soo with private company Jin Xin Yuan. The total fees to be paid by Kimly Makan Place comprise S$147,000 for a 49 per cent stake in the JV company and a S$588,000 lease assignment fee.

Soilbuild Business Space Reit

SOILBUILD Business Space Reit on Thursday posted a fourth-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.194 Singapore cents, up 29.1 per cent from 0.925 cent a year ago.

The Reit will focus on building a resilient portfolio through asset enhancements and tenant mix restructuring, said Roy Teo, chief executive officer of the Reit manager. He added that space demands from business park users remain uncertain as more employers are adopting flexible work arrangements.

