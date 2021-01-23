You are here

Corporate digest

Sat, Jan 23, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Chaswood Resources Holdings

CATALIST-LISTED food and beverage operator Chaswood Resources Holdings announced on Friday that the group will continue to operate its restaurant business in Malaysia via take-away and delivery services during the extended movement control order to Feb 4 to curb the spread of Covid-19. The firm said that the limited operations may have a material adverse impact on the group's financial results in terms of earnings per share and net tangible asset value per share for the financial year Dec 31, 2021.

Centurion Corporation

THE mainboard-listed dormitory developer and operator announced on Friday that its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary Westlite Dormitory (PG II) has submitted an application to the Companies Commission of Malaysia to strike its name off the register. Westlite PG II has not been in operation since June 1, 2015.

The striking-off of Westlite PG II is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the company for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2020 and financial year ending Dec 31, 2021.

GS Holdings

THE Catalist-listed company announced on Friday that it is expecting to report a significant negative impact in revenue and net profit for FY2020 compared with the previous year, due to service fee reduction and waivers by its subsidiary in the branding, operation and procurement business.

The board had, upon the recommendation of the management, decided to grant a reduction of 40 million yuan (S$8.2 million) in aggregate service fees to 10 million yuan for the months of October to December 2020. This is expected to have a substantial impact on the group's revenue and earnings for the second half of FY2020.

GKE Corporation

Integrated warehousing and logistics solutions provider GKE Corporation on Friday announced that it has acquired a wholly-owned subsidiary AGT Solutions, which is now known as GKE Agritech.

