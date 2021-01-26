You are here

Corporate digest

Tue, Jan 26, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Aspen (Group) Holdings

CATALIST-LISTED Malaysian property developer Aspen (Group) Holdings will debut on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) at 9am on Jan 28, after the company announced that it intended to transfer its listing from the Catalist board to the mainboard in a bid to boost visibility in the market to help future fundraising efforts.

The company said the appointment of its sponsor PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte Ltd will cease upon the effective date of its transfer to the mainboard.

The Place Holdings

PROPERTY business The Place Holdings (TPH) said that it is currently engaged in various discussions on opportunities and projects with no definitive agreement reached, in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) earlier on Monday following a 15.7 per cent increase in its share price.

It is continually and actively pursuing potential investment, collaboration and expansion opportunities, and will make relevant announcements if any agreements materialise, added the group.

Anchor Resources

MINER Anchor Resources announced on Monday after trading hours that the Kuala Lumpur High Court decided in favour of its joint venture company GGTMECOJV in relation to a contractor's progress claim dispute against it, and that the adjudication decision was successfully set aside.

The corresponding application to enforce the said adjudication decision filed by Eco Group International Sdn Bhd was dismissed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court judge. As a result of the decisions, there are no pending suits against GGTM and no liabilities against GGTM, said Anchor Resources.

