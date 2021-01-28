You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Corporate digest

Thu, Jan 28, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Singtel

SINGTEL'S ratings outlook has been restored to "stable" by Moody's Investors Service, on analysts' hopes that lower shareholder returns will improve leverage.

The latest revision reflects expectations that Singtel will remain the market leader in Singapore, even as digitalisation and business diversification should result in "a stable business and financial profile" in the next two to three years, Moody's said.

Olam International

GLOBAL food and agri-business Olam International announced on Wednesday night that it has priced a S$100 million reopening of its 4 per cent fixed rate senior unsecured notes due Feb 24, 2026 via a private placement exercise.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

This increases the total bond size to benchmark quantum of S$600 million, consolidating and forming a single series with existing fixed rate senior unsecured notes.

The reopening offering will be issued at par, plus accrued interest from the issue date of the Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 notes. It is payable semi-annually in arrear.

The notes are scheduled to be issued on Feb 3, 2021, and to mature on Feb 24, 2026.

Frasers Hospitality Trust

FRASERS Hospitality Trust's (FHT) chief executive officer (CEO) Colin Low Hsien Yang has resigned - after less than two years in the role - to "pursue other professional interests outside the real estate industry".

His resignation is effective April 10, 2021.

The managers are now recruiting someone to replace him.

He was appointed as CEO of Frasers Hospitality Trust's managers on July 1, 2019.

Before this position, he was CBRE's head of investment properties in Europe, Middle East and Africa for about nine months, states his LinkedIn profile.

Before that, he held various positions in Frasers Hospitality Trust and Frasers Hospitality over several years.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit cash call on the cards?

Keppel Infra Trust still keen on Hyflux's SingSpring stake

ECB comments suppress euro, US dollar perks up

Olam prices S$100m reopening of its 4% fixed-rate notes due Feb 2026

Colin Low resigns as CEO of FHT's managers after less than two years

Aims Apac Reit to acquire Sime Darby Business Centre for S$106.6m

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 28, 2021 12:28 AM
Consumer

Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books

[DHAKA] Bangladesh's huge export-oriented readymade garment industry is fighting for its survival after fresh...

Jan 28, 2021 12:22 AM
Banking & Finance

China to step up supervision of financial activities on Internet platforms

[BEIJING] China's banking and insurance regulator on Wednesday said it would strengthen supervision over financial...

Jan 28, 2021 12:18 AM
Technology

Police dismantle world's 'most dangerous' criminal hacking network

[LONDON] International law enforcement agencies said on Wednesday they had dismantled a criminal hacking scheme...

Jan 27, 2021 11:45 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing recovery continues despite weak December

[WASHINGTON] The ongoing struggles of the aviation sector held back US durable goods orders at the end of 2020, but...

Jan 27, 2021 11:41 PM
Transport

Boeing takes US$6.5b charge on new delay to 777X jet

[CHICAGO] Boeing pushed back the debut of its 777X jetliner and said it would absorb a US$6.5 billion pretax charge...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Bangladesh garment sector struggles as pandemic empties order books

China to step up supervision of financial activities on Internet platforms

Police dismantle world's 'most dangerous' criminal hacking network

US manufacturing recovery continues despite weak December

Boeing takes US$6.5b charge on new delay to 777X jet

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for