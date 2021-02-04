Corporate digest

Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust

LIPPO Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) announced on Wednesday that its wholly-owned subsidiary, LMIRT Capital, has raised US$200 million from its second bond offering to finance the acquisition of Lippo Mall Puri and service maturing loans. The bonds will mature in five years on Feb 9, 2026, with a 7.5 per cent interest rate per annum, paid every half year. Issued as guaranteed senior notes priced at 98.98 per cent of the principal amount, the offering was 5.5 times subscribed.

Units of LMIRT closed at 6.3 Singapore cents on Wednesday, down 0.1 Singapore cent or 1.6 per cent.

Sen Yue Holdings

The Catalist-listed waste-management group on Wednesday said the passport of its non-executive chairman Koh Mia Seng has been impounded. The group understands that he has not been formally charged or arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD). The CAD did not impose other restrictions or conditions on Sen Yue's employees, executive officers or directors, the group added. It has requested Mr Koh to keep the board updated on the progress of the investigations.

mm2 Asia

MAINBOARD-LISTED entertainment group mm2 Asia has proposed a renounceable underwritten rights issue of one rights share for every one existing share held, at 4.7 Singapore cents for each rights share, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The issue price of 4.7 Singapore cents per rights share represents a discount of around 60.8 per cent to the closing price of 12 Singapore cents per share on Monday, being the last trading day prior to the announcement. It is also a 43.7 per cent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price of 8.35 cents, based on the closing price on Monday.

Upon the completion of the rights issue, the company will receive net proceeds of around S$52.2 million; the funds will be used to pay off the medium-term note due on April 27, and for general working capital and operations of the group.

Shares of mm2 Asia closed at 12 Singapore cents on Monday, before a trading halt was called on Tuesday morning.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT)

THE Covid-19 pandemic has not had a material impact on the portfolio of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) to-date, said its manager in a business update on Wednesday.

During the first quarter, FLCT's occupancy rate stood at 97.2 per cent, and the weighted average lease expiry was 4.8 years. Units of FLCT fell one Singapore cent or 0.69 per cent to close at S$1.45 on Wednesday.

BRC Asia

MAINBOARD-LISTED steel-reinforcement solutions provider BRC Asia has reported a 24 per cent decline in net profit for its fiscal first quarter on the back of lower revenue, and provisions.

In a business update on Wednesday, it said that its net profit for the three months ended Dec 31, 2020, fell to S$9.6 million from S$12.7 million in the year before, after recording provisions of S$13.2 million. Revenue for Q1 FY2021 fell 6 per cent to S$213.4 million, mainly due to a reduction in sales volume, as Covid-19 safe-working and management measures continued to result in a slower pace of work for the construction sector, BRC said.

BRC shares rose 1.9 per cent or S$0.03 on Wednesday to close at S$1.61, before the announcement.