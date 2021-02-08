 Corporate digest, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Corporate digest

Mon, Feb 08, 2021 - 5:50 AM

CNMC Goldmine Holdings

THE Catalist-listed firm expects to report a net loss for the year ended Dec 31, after a net profit the previous year, as Malaysia's Covid-19 measures restricted activities. Its finalised results will be released by Feb 28.

It recorded lower gold output after having had to stop operations during Malaysia's Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18 to May 5. The MCO also delayed the return of its underground mining team, resulting in the resumption of underground infrastructure construction and mining only in Q4. There were also impairment losses to be provided for on certain exploration and evaluation assets.

Separately, CNMC announced that its subsidiary CMNM Mining Group was, on Feb 6, granted approval to resume full operations at its flagship Sokor gold mine in Kelantan during the current renewed MCO.

Plastoform Holdings

THE mainboard-listed firm on Feb 6 submitted a proposal with a view to resuming trading, it announced on the same day. Trading in its shares has been suspended by its request since April 4, 2019, in regard to uncertainty over its ability to continue as a going concern.

Plastoform said it would make further announcements as and when there are relevant material developments. It reminded shareholders that the suspension will only be lifted if Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) has no objections to the proposal; if various conditions required by SGX RegCo are fulfilled; and if the resumption proposal is completed.

