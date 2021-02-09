 Corporate digest, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Corporate digest

Tue, Feb 09, 2021

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust

HUTCHISON Port Holdings Trust (HPHT) has posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of 7.70 HK cents (1.3 Singapore cents) for its second half ended Dec 31, 2020, up 79 per cent from 4.30 HK cents in its first half ended June 30, 2020. This brings its DPU for the full year to 12 HK cents, up from FY2019's 11 HK cents.

For the full year, HPHT posted a net profit of HK$831.4 million, a 57 per cent increase from FY2019's HK$528.2 million. This is despite a 3.7 per cent slip in revenue from the previous year to HK$10.71 billion.

Interra Resources

INTERRA Resources said that as a result of the ongoing demonstrations taking place in Myanmar, there may be labour disruptions at the company's field operations at the Chauk and Yenangyaung fields. The company on Monday called for a trading halt of its stock.

Challenger Technologies

CHALLENGER posted a 32 per cent increase in net profit to S$23.2 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2020. Revenue fell 18 per cent to S$270.8 million. Earnings per share stood at 6.73 Singapore cents, up from 5.11 Singapore cents.

