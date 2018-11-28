Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Kim Heng Offshore & Marine
KIM Heng has agreed to sell 24 cranes and two luffing jibs to Hup Hin Heavy Equipment for S$12.5 million.
Net proceeds, less professional fees and expenses of S$12.48 million, will go to funding working capital needs, expanding the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg