Corporate digest

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Eneco Energy
Eneco Energy, formerly known as Ramba Energy, has applied for an extension of time to May 31 to convene its annual general meeting. It is also seeking an extension of time to June 30 to lodge its 2018 annual returns.
Eneco Energy's external auditors,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg