Corporate digest

Transcorp
TRANSCORP will hold its delayed annual general meeting on March 22, having been granted a further extension of time by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore (Acra) to hold its annual general meeting for the 2018 fiscal year, the auto
