Cosco Shipping FY18 profit falls to S$13m

Singapore
IN THE absence of profit from discontinued operations, mainboard-listed Cosco Shipping International (Singapore) saw net profit fall 93 per cent to S$13 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2018, down from S$189.4 million the year before, the firm announced on Friday evening.
