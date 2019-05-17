Court orders Wellness Group to be wound up

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE High Court has ordered the winding-up of The Wellness Group (Wellness), having found that two of the directors – husband and wife Manoj Murjani and Kanchan Murjani – have treated it "as if it belongs to them alone and its funds as if they are their piggy bank".
Mr
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg