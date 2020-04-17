Covid-19: ARA H-Trust temporarily closes over 65% of hotels, to cut workforce by 70%

ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) has temporarily closed over 65 per cent of its hotels and is reducing its workforce by 70 per cent as part of measures to cut costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic, its managers said on Thursday.

ARA H-Trust temporarily closed 15 hotels during the last week of March and 13 hotels in the first week of April.

It has also consolidated operations at three hotels to other owned assets in the market, it said.

The stapled group has 41 hotels in its portfolio, according to its website.

On top of its workforce reduction, ARA H-Trust is also lowering senior manager salaries by 20 per cent, eliminating all contract labour and drastically cutting working hours.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Terms & conditions Sign up

Additionally, the trust is obtaining fee concessions and waivers from property managers and franchisors.

These measures were announced after ARA H-Trust had previously, without providing figures, said it would cut labour cost hours and staffing and shut certain facilities and amenities to save costs.

The managers had also said the group may implement additional measures such as the temporary closure of hotels with low occupancy.

ARA H-Trust units closed up 1.5 US cents or 3.4 per cent to 46 cents on Thursday, before the announcement was made.