You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Covid-19: ARA H-Trust temporarily closes over 65% of hotels, to cut workforce by 70%

Fri, Apr 17, 2020 - 9:08 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) has temporarily closed over 65 per cent of its hotels and is reducing its workforce by 70 per cent as part of measures to cut costs amid the Covid-19 pandemic, its managers said on Thursday.

ARA H-Trust temporarily closed 15 hotels during the last week of March and 13 hotels in the first week of April.

It has also consolidated operations at three hotels to other owned assets in the market, it said.

The stapled group has 41 hotels in its portfolio, according to its website.

On top of its workforce reduction, ARA H-Trust is also lowering senior manager salaries by 20 per cent, eliminating all contract labour and drastically cutting working hours.

SEE ALSO

Australia may keep coronavirus restrictions for a year, schools may work on roster

Additionally, the trust is obtaining fee concessions and waivers from property managers and franchisors.

These measures were announced after ARA H-Trust had previously, without providing figures, said it would cut labour cost hours and staffing and shut certain facilities and amenities to save costs.

The managers had also said the group may implement additional measures such as the temporary closure of hotels with low occupancy.

ARA H-Trust units closed up 1.5 US cents or 3.4 per cent to 46 cents on Thursday, before the announcement was made.

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 17, 2020 09:04 AM
Government & Economy

Australia may keep coronavirus restrictions for a year, schools may work on roster

[SYDNEY] Australian public life could be constrained for another year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime...

Apr 17, 2020 08:52 AM
Government & Economy

China urges World Bank to suspend debt payments for poorest countries

[WASHINGTON] China on Thursday urged the World Bank to allow its poorest borrowers to suspend debt payments while...

Apr 17, 2020 08:49 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea workforce participation rate posts fastest drop since 2009

[SEOUL] South Korea's unemployment rate rose only modestly in March, but the workforce participation rate posted the...

Apr 17, 2020 08:30 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports in March jump 17.6% from 'low base'

SINGAPORE'S exports grew by a surprising 17.6 per cent in March, extending February's expansion, amid a weak outlook...

Apr 17, 2020 08:25 AM
Transport

Two private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia: report

[SYDNEY] Two private groups are considering making approaches for Australia's second-biggest airline Virgin...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.