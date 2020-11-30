You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
MARK TO MARKET

Covid-19 vaccine excitement lifts market mood, drives Russell 2000 and STI up

Investors should be prepared to rotate holdings as the novel coronavirus story shifts, or maintain exposure to a suitable index
Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM
benpaul@sph.com.sg@BenPaulBT

rk_vaccine-market_301120.jpg
Investors should be prepared to rotate holdings as the novel coronavirus story shifts, or maintain exposure to a suitable index.
PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump has been keeping a low profile since failing to get himself re-elected, but he held a very brief and rather strange press conference this past week to crow about the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) piercing the 30,000 mark.

"We've never broken 30,000. And...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

STOCKS

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 07:14 AM
Energy & Commodities

Opec+ fails to agree on output-hike delay before big meeting

[NEW YORK] A panel of Opec+ ministers couldn't reach an agreement on whether to delay January's oil-output increase...

Nov 30, 2020 07:09 AM
Banking & Finance

JPMorgan to double Singapore private bankers for rich Chinese

[SINGAPORE] JPMorgan Chase & Co. plans to double the number of private bankers serving Chinese clients from...

Nov 30, 2020 07:05 AM
Consumer

Australia's Treasury Wine to redirect wine, cut costs after China tariffs

[BENGALURU] Treasury Wine Estates said on Monday it would redirect some wine intended for China and cut costs after...

Nov 30, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

Biden names all-woman communications team

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his all-woman...

Nov 30, 2020 06:57 AM
Life & Culture

Maradona's surgeon responds tearfully to investigation into star's death

[BUENOS AIRES] Diego Maradona's surgeon responded to the launch of an investigation for involuntary manslaughter by...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Yoma Strategic sinks deeper into the red with US$60.5m full-year net loss

First Reit to restructure Lippo Karawaci's master lease agreements

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; one in the community

UK's sole hydrogen car maker bets on green revolution

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for