Crackdown on banks gives Hong Kong an IPO edge

Hong Kong
IT may have taken a while, but Hong Kong finally showcased an investor-protection edge. The financial regulator banned UBS from leading market debuts for a year, and the Swiss bank and three of its peers will pay US$100 million in fines for shoddy due diligence on initial public
