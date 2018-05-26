You are here
Creative awarded fresh damages in Huawei lawsuit
Firm now expects US$32m in extra income for Q4; counter surges to intra-day high of S$6.25 before settling at S$6.01
Singapore
HOMEGROWN video and audio company Creative Technology got a fillip on Friday, on the news of fresh legal damages that it expects to book as income for this quarter.
Creative has scored an extra S$2.3 million in a final decision from the Court of Appeal, putting an end to
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg