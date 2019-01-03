You are here

Creative expands Super X-Fi products to headphones with built-in tech

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 6:05 PM
CREATIVE Technology has started taking orders for the first headphones to feature built-in technology based on its key Super X-Fi (SXFI) system.

The roll-out of the SXFI AIR headphone series comes after the release of Creative's SXFI headphone amplifier in September last year, which was the first product to feature the Singapore-based audio electronics maker's closely watched headphone holography technology. Beyond expanding the product range, the new gadgets will also feature better compatibility with other manufacturers' platforms, most notably Apple's iOS devices.

Creative chief Sim Wong Hoo said: "After the SXFI AMP, it was a natural next step to develop headphones with built-in Super X-Fi technology. With the SXFI AIR series, users can now enjoy the magic of headphone holography, complemented by the best of our headphone engineering. The SXFI AIR is meant to pave the way for the headphone industry to adopt Super X-Fi into all future headphones."

Creative shares fell four Singapore cents or 1.11 per cent to S$3.55 on Thursday.

Investor interest in Creative has picked up on the back of SXFI, a well-received technology that creates a three-dimensional sound effect touted to rival an eight-piece home theatre system. The company rose to fame with its Sound Blaster sound cards in the 1990s, but it later struggled in the face of personal computer makers that began to integrate their own audio electronics and in a failed attempt to go up against Apple's iPod music player.

