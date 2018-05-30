Creative partners Taiwan live-streaming app to showcase Super X-Fi headphone holography

CREATIVE Technology will introduce some of Taiwan's biggest live-streaming "influencers" to its new Super X-Fi headphone holography at the Computex trade show over the next few days, it said on Wednesday.

Around 200 of the most popular broadcasters on one of Taiwan's largest live-streaming apps have been selected to sit through Creative's demo sessions in Taipei from June 5-8.

After each session, these influencers will stream live broadcasts of the event to their followers to promote the new technology.

The Super X-Fi prototype can turn two-dimensional sound into 3D on a pair of headphones, Creative has said.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

It thus adds a new element of intimacy to live-streaming, Creative's chief executive Sim Wong Hoo said in a statement.

"Super X-Fi will let viewers experience sound like they are meeting their idols in real-life. It will be so intimate that fans will feel that they're hearing their idols speak or sing right in front of them, like they're in the same room," he said.

Mr Sim added: "Super X-Fi technology is flexible, scalable and (can be) implemented both as hardware solutions, as well as software integrated into various apps, such as live-streaming apps."

Creative plans to start selling the new hardware in the third quarter. It will launch a software version just before that, across various platforms including live-streaming apps.

More partnerships will be established across other platforms in the months to come, Creative said.