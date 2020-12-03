You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Credit Bureau Asia debuts on SGX S$1.15, 23.7% above IPO price

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 9:35 AM
UPDATED Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 9:06 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

CREDIT Bureau Asia (CBA) began its trading debut at S$1.15 on the Singapore Exchange’s (SGX) mainboard on Thursday, 23.7 per cent or S$0.22 above its initial public offering (IPO) price of S$0.93 per share.(see Amendment note)

The credit and risk information solutions provider was among the most active counters in early trade. As at 9.09am, the counter was trading 0.87 per cent or S$0.01 higher at S$1.16, with some 3.7 million shares changing hands.

The company on Wednesday evening announced that its public offering of 1.5 million shares had been subscribed 60.8 times, with "strong interest" for its 28.5 million placement shares from institutional and other investors.

Separately, cornerstone investors Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia), Affin Hwang Asset Management, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) and Tokyo Shoko Research had subscribed for a total of 28 million new shares, constituting a 12.2 per cent stake in the company after completion of the offering and the issuance of the cornerstone shares.

With a total of 230.39 million issued shares, based on the IPO price, CBA's market capitalisation is about S$214.3 million.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The net proceeds which the company has raised amount to S$23.6 million, of which it intends to use S$11.8 million for strategic investments, regional expansion and acquisitions.

Another S$7.1 million will be used for organic growth initiatives such as product development and business development, while the rest has been allocated for general corporate and working capital purposes.

 

Amendment note: An initial version of this article stated that the company's opening price was S$1.13, when it should be S$1.15. The article has been amended to reflect this change. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Moody's affirms Thai Beverage's 'Baa3' issuer rating

No change to STI constituents

SGX RegCo urges caution in trading of ISOTeam shares

Aedge Group to raise S$1.7m in Catalist listing; prices shares at S$0.20 each

Broker's take: RHB initiates coverage on Prime US Reit with 'buy'

Singapore stocks open lower on Thursday, STI down 0.4%

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 3, 2020 09:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Moody's affirms Thai Beverage's 'Baa3' issuer rating

MOODY'S Investors Service has affirmed Thai Beverage Public Company's "Baa3" issuer rating, while changing the...

Dec 3, 2020 09:00 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore PMI drops marginally but remains in expansion for 5th month

SINGAPORE'S manufacturing sentiment continued to remain buoyant for the fifth straight month in November, although...

Dec 3, 2020 08:49 PM
Government & Economy

France mourns ex-president Giscard

[PARIS] France on Thursday mourned its former president Valery Giscard d'Estaing after he died from Covid-19 aged 94...

Dec 3, 2020 08:42 PM
Consumer

3M to cut 2,900 jobs in restructuring

[BENGALURU] 3M said on Thursday it would cut about 2,900 jobs globally and scale back on investments in slower-...

Dec 3, 2020 07:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Thai central bank adjusts rules on banking capital instruments

[BANGKOK] Thailand's central bank said on Thursday it had adjusted rules on financial instruments qualified as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HDB 'lottery' conundrum: analysts weigh in on ways to mitigate it

Employment rose to pre-Covid levels after Singapore's 'circuit breaker'

Grab, Gojek close in on terms for merger

Broker's take: RHB initiates coverage on Prime US Reit with 'buy'

JL Family Office unveils boutique property investment firm

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for