Cromwell E-Reit buying 6 European properties for 239.6m euros; raising up to 150m euros from private placement

Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 8:06 AM
UPDATED Fri, Jun 21, 2019 - 9:02 AM
CROMWELL European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) will buy three freehold properties in France and three freehold properties in Poland for a total of 239.6 million euro (S$366.9 million), financed with a mix of debt and equity through a private placement.

The six acquisitions are expected to increase the Reit’s distribution per unit (DPU) and strengthen its portfolio, said the Reit’s manager on Friday morning before the market opened.

The manager intends to draw down loans from new debt facilities that are currently being established, to fund the acquisitions.

It will also issue new Cromwell E-Reit units via a private placement to raise gross proceeds of at least 100 million euros. The placement may be upsized by up to 50 million euros in gross proceeds.

The manager on Friday morning requested for a trading halt for Cromwell E-Reit, pending the release of the announcements.

Units in Cromwell E-Reit last traded at 50.5 euro cents on Thursday, down 3.8 per cent, or two cents. 

