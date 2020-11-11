Cromwell E-Reit posts indicative Q3 DPU of 0.882 euro cent

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
CROMWELL European Real Estate Investment Trust's (Cromwell E-Reit) manager has reported an indicative distribution per unit (DPU) of 0.882 euro cent for the third quarter of this year, up 5.8 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q). In its business update on Tuesday, the Reit...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes