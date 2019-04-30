CSE Global announces constitution of investment committee; changes to existing board committees

SYSTEMS integrator CSE Global will have an investment committee to assist the company's board with reviewing and evaluating major investments and strategic initiatives, from May 1.

This bring the number of board committees that CSE Global has to four, which already includes audit and risk, nominating, and compensation commitees.

In a filing with the Singapore Exchange after market close on Tuesday, the mainboard-listed firm said that the investment committee will comprise of Lim Ming Seong as chairman and Lim Boon Kheng and Syed Nazim Bin Syed Faisal as members.

CSE Global also said that Mohd Abdul Karim Bin Abdullah, a non-executive non-independent director, has been appointed as a member to its nominating and compensation committees.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Meanwhile, Syed Nazim Bin Syed Faisal has been appointed as a member of the audit and risk committee.

CSE Global shares closed 0.5 Singapore cent or 0.9 per cent down at 52.5 Singapore cents, before the announcement.