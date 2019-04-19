CWT redeems bonds but uncertainty looms

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
A COLLECTIVE sigh of relief could be heard Thursday when CWT Pte Ltd, the Singapore-based logistics unit of HNA, confirmed that it had fully redeemed its S$100 million notes due the same day, together with accrued interest.
Note holders were bracing for the worst after
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg