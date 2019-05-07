You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

CWX Global calls for trading halt after posting Q3 profit on Friday

Tue, May 07, 2019 - 8:56 AM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

CATALIST-LISTED CWX Global, which has a minority stake in Thai oil concessions, has called for a trading halt on Tuesday morning after reporting a profit in its third-quarter earnings due to income tax credit on Friday.

It had reported a net profit of US$211,000 for the three months to March 31, over six times the US$32,000 recorded for the year-ago period.

The oil and gas company's shares closed unchanged at S$0.002 on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Healthway Medical warns of Q1 loss on refurbishment of clinics

KKR helping Lee family finance S$0.90-a-share offer for 800 Super

BNP Paribas claims US$57.7m from Hyflux for Magtaa performance bond

Editor's Choice

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

BT_20190507_TSGARAGE7BOXSMA_3774219.jpg
May 7, 2019
Garage

Garage takes BT's brand of hard-nosed journalism to startups

BT_20190507_ANGURA7_3774113.jpg
May 7, 2019
Real Estate

Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA

Most Read

1 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
2 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
3 Singapore shares tumble amid Asian rout after Trump threatens China tariff hikes; STI down 3.4% at reopen
4 Isetan needs more than a store refresh
5 Amber Park condo at East Coast sells 115 units in weekend launch
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_singpost_070519_54.jpg
May 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

SingPost sinks to S$75.1m Q4 loss on impairment charges for US units

lwx_mas_070519_62.jpg
May 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS studying virtual bank licensing regime for fintech firms

lwx_dt_070519_3.jpg
May 7, 2019
Stocks

Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities

May 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, BreadTalk, Koufu, Sunningdale Tech, CSE Global

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening