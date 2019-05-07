CWX Global calls for trading halt after posting Q3 profit on Friday

CATALIST-LISTED CWX Global, which has a minority stake in Thai oil concessions, has called for a trading halt on Tuesday morning after reporting a profit in its third-quarter earnings due to income tax credit on Friday.

It had reported a net profit of US$211,000 for the three months to March 31, over six times the US$32,000 recorded for the year-ago period.

The oil and gas company's shares closed unchanged at S$0.002 on Monday.