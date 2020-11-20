Cyclical stocks to lead earnings recovery when vaccines roll out

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
TECH-heavy markets that rallied during the pandemic will soon give way to sectors that stand to gain from the potential cyclical recovery once vaccines roll out, said analysts.
In a recent media teleconference, Tan Min Lan, Asia-Pacific head of UBS's chief investment...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes