You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Darco to focus on traditional core business segments

Mon, Aug 26, 2019 - 6:25 PM
michquah@sph.com.sg@MichelleQuahBT

DARCO Water Technologies, which relaunched itself some two years ago following a setback, on Tuesday updated shareholders, saying it intends to focus on its traditional core businesses in the areas of environmental systems and water management services, instead of its recent foray into solar energy.

The group had previously announced plans to venture into the solar power industry. Such plans were spearheaded by its then-CEO and founder, Thye Kim Meng. Given that Mr Thye has since left the group, Darco said, its management has re-evaluated the group's overall business strategy and direction.

"Taking into consideration the current business climate, as well as the core competencies of the group and its management in environmental systems and water management services, the management, with the concurrence of the board, has determined that while the group remains open to considering business opportunities outside the environmental systems and water management services industry in the future, it will for the time being focus its efforts solely on its traditional core business segments," its announcement said.

The group had previously issued a letter of intent to purchase Con Dao Green Energy Co Ltd - the build-own-operate developer of Con Dao Solar Power Park in Vietnam. Darco said it is now actively looking for potential buyers to sell its interest in the project, to so as to recover its investment made to date.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Darco said it has invested US$600,000 for design works undertaken in respect of the project, so far.

Its announcement also said that the group intends to host a shareholders forum in the fourth quarter of this year, as its board has taken note of the concerns raised by certain shareholders relating to the group's strategic direction and future plans. 

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

BP_health_260819_6.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Garage

Singapore healthtech startups attract US$105m in 2018

BP_Vietnam_260819_5.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
ASEAN Business

Vietnam to see strong growth in 2019, unlikely to face US tariffs: reports

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Aug 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing output dips 0.4% in July, beating forecasts

BP_SG_260819_2.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hong Kong turmoil may re-route some IPOs to Singapore

GCB at 7 Chestnut Crescent.jpg
Aug 26, 2019
Real Estate

Bukit Panjang GCB up for auction with S$9m asking price

Aug 26, 2019
Stocks

Singapore share index tumbles 1.44% to 3,065.71 at Monday's open on trade fears

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly