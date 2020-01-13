You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Darco Water proposes S$6.5m private placement to 3 investors

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 4:20 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

DARCO Water Technologies has proposed to issue S$6.5 million worth of new shares to three private investors at S$0.35 apiece, the mainboard-listed firm said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The 18.7 million new shares will make up 16.62 per cent of Darco's enlarged share capital. 

The issue price of S$0.35 a share represents a premium of about 75 per cent to the volume-weighted average price of S$0.20 for trades done on Jan 8, the last full market day the shares were traded prior to Sunday, the day the subscription agreement was executed.

The issue price was arrived at following arm's length negotiations between the company and the subscribers.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company has on Jan 12 entered into a placement agreement with the investors, whereby they have agreed to subscribe for the shares.

SEE ALSO

Addvalue to issue shares, options to Bright Star Tech

The subscribers are Zheng Ping, Liu Yang and Yunnan Sidu Investment Company, an investment vehicle of an individual Li Xin. 

The largest investor among the trio, Yunnan Sidu, will subscribe for S$5.2 million or 13.24 per cent of Darco's enlarged share capital. Mr Zheng will subscribe for S$700,000 or 1.78 per cent while Mr Liu will subscribe for S$630,000 or 1.6 per cent.

The three high net worth individuals were introduced to the company by Qarah Consultancy, which will receive an introducer fee of S$229,075 from Darco. 

Of the approximate S$6.3 million in net proceeds, Darco will use S$4.4 million for strategic investments, acquisitions, alliances, joint ventures or expansion. The remaining S$1.9 million will be used for working capital.

Darco had called for a trade halt on Jan 9, after market close. It requested to lift the halt on Monday afternoon, after the subscription agreement was announced.

Shares of Darco were up S$0.02 or 10 per cent to S$0.22 as at 3.48pm on Monday.

Companies & Markets

ESR, GIC setting up US$500m JV to invest in China logistics real estate 

Aspen awards RM617m construction contract to Kerjaya Prospek

Viking Offshore inks pact for proposed S$5m placement

UOB extends online travel marketplace to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand customers

Koyo unit to buy property for engineering fabrication for S$2.54m

USP shareholders call for EGM to remove 5 directors

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 04:25 PM
Energy & Commodities

Shell Singapore invests in polycarbonate development unit at Jurong Island plant

ENERGY giant Shell on Monday said it has started constructing a polycarbonate development unit at its Jurong Island...

Jan 13, 2020 04:22 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's first digital bank offers 6% rate that tops HSBC

[HONG KONG] The first of Hong Kong's new generation of digital banks has announced its arrival with an introductory...

Jan 13, 2020 04:08 PM
Real Estate

Pricey 'American Dream' mall places big bet on retail

[NEW YORK] Lindsey Vonn was among the luminaries on hand last month to christen "Big Snow," North America's first...

Jan 13, 2020 03:55 PM
Banking & Finance

China's yuan at strongest since july amid trade deal optimism

[SHANGHAI] China's yuan strengthened to a five-month high, punching past 6.9 per US dollar ahead of this week's...

Jan 13, 2020 03:43 PM
Stocks

Australia: Energy, healthcare sectors drag Aussie shares lower; NZ slips

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended weaker on Monday, led by energy and healthcare sectors, as investors maintained...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly