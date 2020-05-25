You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS approves over 3,500 loans, worth over S$1.1b, for micro and small enterprises

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 5:01 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

DBS has approved over 3,500 loans for micro and small enterprises, totalling more than S$1.1 billion, under Enterprise Singapore's financing schemes.

The loans account for eight in 10 of all government-assisted small and medium enterprise (SME) loans that the bank has approved between the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 25, 2020 04:33 PM
Government & Economy

Property agent group appeals to Chan Chun Sing to allow physical viewings of vacant units

AN association of real estate agents in Singapore has appealed to Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chan Sing to...

May 25, 2020 03:41 PM
Government & Economy

344 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 4 Singaporeans and PRs

[SINGAPORE] There were 344 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as at Monday noon, bringing the total number to 31,960....

May 25, 2020 02:48 PM
Consumer

LVMH boss Arnault's company to buy stake in Lagardere holding firm

[PARIS] Bernard Arnault, the billionaire behind luxury fashion group LVMH, has agreed to buy a stake in the holding...

May 25, 2020 02:41 PM
Consumer

Asahi to borrow 1.19t for purchase of AB InBev's Australia unit

[TOKYO] Japanese beer maker Asahi Group Holdings said on Monday it would borrow 1.19 trillion yen (S$15.69 billion)...

May 25, 2020 02:30 PM
Life & Culture

Cirque du Soleil founder wants to buy back show

[MONTREAL] Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte announced Sunday he intends to try to buy back the world's most...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.