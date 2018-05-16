You are here
DBS banking on platforms instead of pipelines
It launches S$30 million branding campaign with 'live more, bank less' tag line; CEO says future of banking lies in banks embedding their services in 'ecosystems'
Singapore
DBS's latest investment in retail marketplace Carousell comes as banking can no longer be a matter of managing pipes, but has to work by plugging into lifestyles in an "invisible" way, said DBS CEO Piyush Gupta.
Mr Gupta's comments came as Singapore's largest bank - which
