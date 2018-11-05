You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS chief flags steeper drop in mortgage loans growth this year

Mon, Nov 05, 2018 - 11:24 AM
UPDATED Mon, Nov 05, 2018 - 5:11 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

BP_Piyush Gupta_051118_42.jpg
DBS chief executive officer Piyush Gupta said on Monday there has been a moderate slowdown in economic growth, but conditions are still favourable for expansion.
PHOTO: ST FILE

DBS chief executive officer Piyush Gupta said on Monday the mortgage business is expected to slow down more than earlier expected. 

The bank now expects new mortgage bookings to end at S$2.5 billion for the year, slashing its property loan growth forcecast for 2018 more deeply by S$1.5 billion, Mr Gupta told reporters at the bank's third-quarter results briefing.

DBS, Singapore's biggest mortgage provider, had in the previous quarter cut its property loans growth forecast by S$1 billion, given that this year's cooling measures are expected to hit sentiment. The bank had originally anticipated putting on about S$4 billion consumer mortgages this year. DBS continues to hold a 31 per cent share of the Singapore housing loan market.

All in, DBS expects mid-single-digit loan growth this year. It also expects continued net interest margin progression through to 2019. The asset quality is stable, though the bank expects moderate deterioration in the SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) portfolio as interest rates rise.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Gupta expects the bank to be able to deliver a 13 per cent in return-on-equity (ROE) next year (see amendment note). He said: “Our own assessment is we’ll come in at 12.2 – 12.3 per cent ROE this year. We think we should be able to approach 13 per cent ROE next year.”

The trade war's impact, meanwhile, has been mostly on market sentiment, and has not been directly felt on the economy yet. "The outlook for next year continues to be quite favourable," he said. He noted as well that China deleveraging is a concern, but is not significant.

The "angst" from trade tensions will not be as material as markets expect, given that the technology supply chains cannot be shifted around so quickly.

"This doesn't happen overnight," he said, adding that even if there is a migration of trade and business out of China, it is likely to stay within the Asean region.

Shares of DBS were trading at S$24.06 as at 1.25pm, down 2.4 per cent or 60 Singapore cents. This comes amid broad weakness, with shares of its banking peers OCBC and UOB likewise trading lower on Monday. 

Amendment note: The article has been amended to clarify that the ROE target of 13 per cent is expected next year, and not this year as earlier reported. 

Editor's Choice

BP_Koufu_051118_6.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

IPO activity disappoints in 2018 as big plans get iced

BP_Grab_051118_7.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Startups

Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival

BP_housing_051118_10.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Real Estate

Demand for small flats edging up: OrangeTee study

Most Read

1 US trade gap hits 7-month high amid expanding tariff war
2 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
3 Singtel, StarHub scale back electricity efforts
4 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
5 NTUC, Providend tie up to offer low-cost advisory
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_051118_22.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore assessing 2019 forecasts as trade war risks loom: Heng Swee Keat

doc72msx8ijq2w1bmhixmcb_doc71v2ina4a1528fegi3e.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_MenonWarjiyo_051118_52.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS, Bank Indonesia set up US$10b bilateral financial arrangement

BP_DBS_051118_27.jpg
Nov 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening