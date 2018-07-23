DBS leads buyback tally again; directors boost UOL, UOB-Kay Hian stakes

FOR the 2018 year through July 19, the Straits Times Index (STI) generated a 2 per cent decline in total return, compared to the Nikkei 225, Hang Seng and S&P/ASX 200 Indexes averaging a 1.3 per cent increase.

For the five trading sessions ended July 19, the STI edged 0.8 per cent higher, with the three regional benchmarks averaging a 0.6 per cent gain.

Share buybacks

Buyback momentum increased over the five sessions ended July 19, with consideration totalling S$56.8 million, up from S$54.6 million the previous week.

Four STI stocks conducted buybacks over the five sessions, with DBS Group Holdings again leading the tally for the second straight week, buying back 854,800 shares for a total consideration of S$21.6 million.

Wing Tai Holdings led the tally for non-STI stocks for another week, buying back nearly 4 million shares at a consideration of S$7.6 million.

Director and substantial shareholder transactions

The five sessions spanning July 13 to 19 saw more than 40 primary-listed stocks lodge over 100 changes in interests for directors and substantial shareholders.

There were 35 company director acquisitions and two disposals filed, while substantial shareholders lodged 16 acquisitions and 9 disposals.

UOL Group

Based on a July 16 filing for a transaction dated July 12, Wee Investments Pte Limited continued to accumulate shares of UOL Group, buying 160,000 shares at S$6.69063 apiece.

This takes chairman Wee Cho Yaw's total stake in the property developer and hotel operator to 36.722 per cent from 36.703 per cent.

The transaction also raised deputy chairman Wee Ee Lim's total stake to 14.065 per cent from 14.046 per cent, and director Wee Ee Chao's total shareholding to 14.071 per cent from 14.052 per cent.

UOL's portfolio includes residential units, office towers, shopping malls and hotels in Singapore, China, and the UK.

Through its subsidiary Pan Pacific Hotels Group, it owns and/or manages over 30 hotels, resorts and serviced suites in Asia, Oceania and North America under the Pan Pacific and Parkroyal brands.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, UOL reported an 89 per cent year-on-year surge in revenue to S$661 million, buoyed by higher contributions from its core businesses of property development, property investment, and hotel operations.

Net attributable profit fell 8 per cent to S$73.8 million, due to effects of accounting for UIC as subsidiary and an accelerated depreciation charge for Pan Pacific Orchard.

UOB-Kay Hian

Apart from boosting his stake in UOL, Wee Ee Chao continued to increase his total shareholding in UOB-Kay Hian via four open market transactions between July 13 and 18.

Mr Wee, who serves as UOBKH's chairman and managing director, bought a total of 132,500 shares during this period, at prices ranging from S$1.2797 to S$1.30 per share.

This lifts his total interest in the regional broking and corporate finance services firm to 27.53 per cent from 26.51 per cent as at end-2017.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, UOBKH reported an 18.9 per cent year-on-year increase in total income to S$108.7 million, while profit after tax jumped 29.3 per cent to S$26.1 million.

GSH

On July 16, executive chairman Sam Goi Seng Hui purchased 12,400 GSH Corporation shares at S$0.435 per share in the open market, raising his direct stake in the property developer to 49.97 per cent.

Mr Goi has been accumulating GSH shares over the course of the year, boosting his direct shareholding from 49.64 per cent as at March 7, 2018.

Mainboard-listed GSH has four properties under development in Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu. It also owns the Sutera Harbour Resort in Kota Kinabalu, comprising two five-star hotels, a 104-berth marina and 27-hole championship golf course.

The group also has a 30 per cent stake in associate company, Henan Zhongyuan Group, which owns one of the largest food logistics and warehousing hubs in China.

For the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, GSH reported a 16.2 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to S$24.4 million, and a net attributable profit of S$1.11 million, versus a net attributable loss of S$1.35 million in the year-ago quarter.

Mr Goi owns Tee Yih Jia Food Manufacturing, the world's largest maker of popiah skins used in spring rolls. He has an estimated net worth of over US$2 billion, and was ranked by Forbes as Singapore's 10th richest man in 2017.

PropNex

PropNex's directors and chief executive officer have been accumulating shares in Singapore's largest home-grown real estate agency in the weeks following its July 2, 2018 Mainboard listing.

On July 13, co-founder, executive chairman and CEO Mohamed Ismail Abdul Gafoor purchased 380,000 shares at S$0.58401 per share in the open market, lifting his total interest in the company to 62.58 per cent from 62.14 per cent as at July 2.

Co-founder and executive director Alan Lim Tow Huat has also been buying PropNex shares in the open market.

Between July 13 and 17, he bought a total of 479,900 shares at prices ranging from S$0.58429 to S$0.595 apiece. This brings his total shareholding to 57.81 per cent, up from 57.47 per cent as at July 2.

Likewise, on July 16 and 18, executive director Kelvin Fong purchased a total of 100,000 shares at S$0.585 and S$0.595 a share respectively, boosting his total interest in PropNex to 7.31 per cent, up from 7.27 per cent as at 2 July.

PropNex, which priced its initial public offer (IPO) at S$0.65 a share, is also a leading project marketing agency with shares of 42.7 per cent and 45.3 per cent in the residential primary private market and residential HDB resale market respectively.

The group generated a revenue and gross profit of S$361 million and S$33.8 million respectively for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2017.

Innotek

On July 18, Lou Yiliang, executive director and chief executive officer of Innotek, increased his total stake in the Mainboard-listed precision metal components manufacturer to 11.48 per cent from 5.26 per cent.

The off-market transaction involved the purchase of 14.08 million shares from substantial shareholder Gazelle Capital Pte Ltd for a total consideration of S$5.63 million.

Following the transaction, Gazelle Capital's total stake in Innotek was reduced to zero from 6.223 per cent.

Shanghai-born Mr Lou, who was appointed as Innotek's CEO last year, has a wealth of experience in Asia's consumer electronics and home appliances businesses.

He started his career as an entrepreneur in the 1980s by helping to procure Toshiba consumer electronic products from Japan to China.

For the three months ended March 31, 2018, Innotek reported a 6.8 per cent year-on-year fall in revenue to S$47.6 million, while net attributable profit declined 95.4 per cent to S$117,000, hit by higher operating expenses and set-up costs for its subsidiaries.

With five manufacturing facilities in China, Innotek's wholly owned subsidiary, Mansfield Manufacturing, provides precision metal stamping, commercial tool and die fabrications, as well as sub-assembly works to a diversified base of Japanese and European customers.

Datapulse Technology

On July 17, Aw Cheok Huat acquired a 10 per cent stake in Datapulse Technology through the purchase of 21.9 million shares from substantial shareholder Ng Siew Hong, for a total consideration of S$12.05 million.

Following the off-market transaction, Ms Ng's total stake in the digital storage products and services provider was pared to 19 per cent from 29 per cent.

For the three months ended April 30, 2018, Mainboard-listed Datapulse reported a revenue of S$266,000, which declined 88.7 per cent year on year, and a net attributable loss of S$496,000, narrower than its S$1.21 million net loss in the year-ago quarter.

At an Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 20, 2018, Datapulse shareholders approved the board's plan to diversify out of its loss-making media storage business with a S$3.43 million acquisition of Wayco Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, which makes hair care, personal care and household chemical products.

Subject to the outcome of an internal review, Datapulse intends to transform Wayco into a "value chain play in the hair care market", it said in its latest quarterly financial statement.

Mr Aw is the non-executive chairman of Catalist-listed ICP Ltd, which has investments in vessel chartering and hotel operations.

He is also the managing director of MS Corporate Finance Pte Ltd, a corporate finance firm that specialises in mergers and acquisitions, IPOs, reverse takeovers and corporate restructuring.