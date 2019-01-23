You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year

Wed, Jan 23, 2019 - 6:00 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

doc73rc5ttzjdx1fnzlo44a_doc73rcvigvumg1jwzxa608.jpg
From Jan 25, limited quantities of the DBS QR Ang Bao will be available to customers at 95 DBS/POSB branches or POSB Pop-Up ATMs across Singapore.
DBS

DBS will trial a loadable QR (quick response) red packet service this Chinese New Year season in what it called a "a fun, digital twist on the age-old tradition."

Singapore's largest bank said on Wednesday it would pilot this by issuing red packets that have unique QR codes printed on them. Roughly three million of such red packets, known as the DBS QR Ang Bao, are available. 

Using DBS PayLah!, customers scan the unique QR code on a DBS QR Ang Bao to "load" a cash value of up to S$999. They may then give the DBS QR Ang Bao to their family and friends, who scan the QR code with their own DBS PayLah! app to receive the loaded amount. DBS PayLah! has more than one million users. 

DBS said this allows DBS PayLah! users to preserve the traditional act of giving and receiving physical red packets, while eliminating the use of cash.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a press statement, DBS Bank's head of consumer banking group in Singapore, Jeremy Soo, said the DBS QR Ang Bao is "ideal for time-starved customers" looking to forgo the usual hassle of obtaining new notes for Lunar New Year.

Each DBS QR Ang Bao has a unique QR code and serial number for added security. Users can cancel a particular DBS QR Ang Bao’s loaded funds via the DBS PayLah! app in the event that it gets lost or stolen.

The DBS QR red packets will be available at several bank branches and POSB pop-up ATMs island-wide from Friday. Some 200,000 customers can take a maximum of two sets, with each set containing eight such red packets.

The DBS QR Ang Baos will be valid for use from Friday to March 15, 2019; funds not redeemed by March 15 will be refunded to the senders.

DBS also said its electronic red packets have been gaining popularity, with the number of eAng Baos sent in 2018 six times higher than in 2017.

Editor's Choice

BT_20190123_JLCC23_3675714.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Banking & Finance

Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector

SL_US_170119_24.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

No US recession in 2019, although economist warn of self-fulfilling prophecy

BT_20190123_NBBREXIT23_3675919.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Firm sterling points towards support for May's strategy

Most Read

1 Run-down buildings are hot property in land-scarce Hong Kong
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 The man who sold Thai Express returns
5 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

gn-2319-iswaran.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore releases AI model governance framework at World Economic Forum

SL_sgp_230119_44.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's headline, core inflation pick up in December; prices expected to rise faster in 2019

doc73re0abqu10vvdl3d92_doc6v0dknopm075lf8o8a.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Transport

Car COE prices up, others down

98 Binjai Park.jpg
Jan 23, 2019
Real Estate

Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening