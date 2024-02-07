DBS posts Q4 profit of S$2.27 billion; misses analysts’ estimates

Total income for the fourth quarter stands at S$5.01 billion, 9 per cent higher than the S$4.59 billion in the same period the year before.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Subscribe to The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month *

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

The Business Times Personal Edition at $9.90/month * SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thank you for registering!

Already have an account? Log in

DBS reported net profit of S$2.27 billion for the fourth quarter ended December, 3 per cent lower than the S$2.34 billion recorded in the year-ago period.

The net profit, which included one-off costs, missed a S$2.39 billion consensus forecast in a Bloomberg survey of two analysts.

Excluding one-time items costs from the acquisition of Citigroup’s Taiwan consumer banking business and a S$100 million corporate social responsibility commitment to charitable causes, net profit would have been S$2.39 billion, up 2 per cent on year.

The figure also missed the S$2.44 billion estimate on the adjusted profit figure in a Bloomberg survey of three analysts.

Compared with the previous quarter, net profit...