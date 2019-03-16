DBS snags ex-BoS private banker

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
DBS has hired former Bank of Singapore (BoS) banker Lee Woon Shiu as the new regional head of wealth planning, family office and insurance solutions at its private bank.
He takes over from Rob Ioannou, who remains at DBS Private Bank, starting March 18. A DBS spokesman
