Deadline to accept offer for Wheelock Properties extended to Sept 21

THE offer by Hong Kong-listed parent Wheelock and Company to buy out minority shareholders' stakes in Singapore-listed Wheelock Properties has been extended to 5.30 pm on Sept 21.

The offer extension was announced on Friday evening, ahead of the original 5.30 pm offer acceptance deadline.

The offeror did not disclose what level of acceptances it had received. It has the option to extend the offer acceptance deadline yet again, so long as it makes an announcement by 5.30 pm on Sept 21.

As at Aug 14 the offeror controlled 76.2 per cent of Wheelock Properties, so the offer is unconditional.

Shares in Wheelock Properties closed unchanged at S$2.17 on Friday, implying that the market believes the offer price of S$2.10 per share is too low.