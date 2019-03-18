Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank go public on merger talks

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Frankfurt
DEUTSCHE Bank and Commerzbank on Sunday confirmed they were in talks to possibly merge, an indication that efforts to combine Germany's two largest lenders are gaining pace.
The announcement followed meetings of the management boards of both banks, a person with knowledge
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg