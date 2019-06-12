Digileap’s exit offer for Challenger ‘fair and reasonable’: independent adviser

THE financial terms of Digileap Capital’s S$183 million exit offer for Challenger Technologies are “fair and reasonable”, said the independent financial adviser (IFA), Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance.

Challenger’s independent directors thus recommended unanimously that shareholders accept the deal and vote in favour of the delisting at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting (EGM), on Deloitte’s advice.

In March, the mainboard-listed electronics retailer announced its proposed voluntary delisting, with Digileap making a cash exit offer for all Challenger shares at 56 Singapore cents apiece. The price implies a market capitalisation of S$183 million for the firm.

Digileap does not intend to revise the offer price, Challenger said in its delisting circular despatched on Wednesday.

The offer price of 56 cents per share, which is the price before the final dividend of two cents for fiscal 2018 was paid out on June 3, exceeds the highest closing price of the shares in the four-year period since May 9, 2014.

The exit offer price represents a premium of 5.7 per cent over the last traded price of 53 cents on March 15, the last full day of trading prior to Challenger’s March 18 trading halt.

It is also more than double the company’s net asset value per share of 27.83 cents as at March 31.

Minority shareholder Pangolin Investment Management had earlier pressed for a higher offer price and dividend payout, during Challenger’s annual general meeting in April.

Pangolin, which owns 2.94 per cent of Challenger, released a report in March bemoaning that Digileap’s offer price was too low and unfair for minority shareholders. It also said that Challenger should be valued by its cash flow to shareholders, in which case the fair value of the shares should be at least S$1.15, and not the 56 cents offered by Digileap.

On Wednesday, shares of Challenger were trading down one cent at 54.5 cents as at 9.22am.

The Singapore Exchange confirmed on June 4 that it has no objection to Challenger’s delisting, subject to shareholders approving it. The bourse operator’s decision is not an indication of the merits of the proposed delisting.

Digileap is 70 per cent owned by the Loo family, and 30 per cent by Dymon Asia Private Equity.

The Loo family, including Challenger chief executive officer Loo Leong Thye, as well as Ng Leong Hai, who together hold 78.64 per cent of the total shares, have given irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of the delisting and accept the exit offer.

The EGM will be held on June 27 at 10am.

The exit offer closes on July 11 at 5.30pm.

DBS is the financial adviser to Digileap for the delisting and exit offer.

After the close of the offer, Digileap will review the businesses, organisation and operations of Challenger, to determine the optimal business strategy for the group. Thereafter, Digileap may implement changes to Challenger’s business to navigate the challenging retail business environment.