🌾 Does the grass keep getting greener for job-hoppers?

🧪 Experiment…(with limits)

For young adults who don’t have a clear idea of what they want to do for work, trying (and failing), then trying something else, is likely the most intuitive way for them to figure out what they want in a job. By switching jobs regularly, Gen Zs get to experiment with their career.

Some may even argue that the boomers were job-hopping too, back in their day. A report by the US Bureau of Labour Statistics revealed that individuals born from 1957 to 1964 held an average of 12.7 jobs from ages 18 to 56. Those born at the tail end of the boomer generation held an average of 5.6 jobs when they were aged 18 to 24 – a pretty significant number at that young age. Maybe we aren’t so different after all.

It is alright for young adults to experiment with various roles and industries in the first seven years of their career, Angela Kuek, director of recruitment firm The Meyer Consulting Group tells Thrive. “Once you hit your 30s however, you should decide on a definite career path and grow deeper skills,” she says.

⛺ The woes of being a career nomad

That said, there is a price that comes with too much wanderlust. Kuek says that those who change jobs very frequently are likely to have CVs that look “jumpy and flighty” to recruiters.