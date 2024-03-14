🌾 Does the grass keep getting greener for job-hoppers?

- Find out more and sign up for Thrive at bt.sg/thrive
🧪 Experiment…(with limits)
For young adults who don’t have a clear idea of what they want to do for work, trying (and failing), then trying something else, is likely the most intuitive way for them to figure out what they want in a job. By switching jobs regularly, Gen Zs get to experiment with their career.
Some may even argue that the boomers were job-hopping too, back in their day. A report by the US Bureau of Labour Statistics revealed that individuals born from 1957 to 1964 held an average of 12.7 jobs from ages 18 to 56. Those born at the tail end of the boomer generation held an average of 5.6 jobs when they were aged 18 to 24 – a pretty significant number at that young age. Maybe we aren’t so different after all.
It is alright for young adults to experiment with various roles and industries in the first seven years of their career, Angela Kuek, director of recruitment firm The Meyer Consulting Group tells Thrive. “Once you hit your 30s however, you should decide on a definite career path and grow deeper skills,” she says.
⛺ The woes of being a career nomad
That said, there is a price that comes with too much wanderlust. Kuek says that those who change jobs very frequently are likely to have CVs that look “jumpy and flighty” to recruiters.
“It is unlikely that such a candidate will come across as someone who has developed deep skills and expertise for a role,” Kuek says.
Time is essential for the growth and development of any individual’s work and their career. Besides how your CV looks like to future employers, here are some potential downsides:
- Limited depth of experience: Constant moving from one job to another may prevent you from gaining deep expertise in a particular field or industry. Longevity in a role often allows for deeper understanding and mastery of skills.
- Less opportunities for long-term projects: Some projects or initiatives will require long-term commitment and continuity. If you’re frequently changing jobs, you may miss out on the chance to work on these projects that can be personally and professionally rewarding.
- Impact on references: Building strong references and professional relationships takes time. Regular job changes may prevent you from cultivating these relationships, which could be detrimental when seeking new opportunities in the long run.
The tendency to job-hop due to boredom or impulsiveness has been labelled as “hobo syndrome” in the past by the late Edwin Ernest Ghiselli, an American industrial and personnel psychologist, who recognised the “periodic itch” of certain individuals to move from one job to another due to instinctive impulses.
Looking to switch your job at a slight inconvenience may not be the best move, especially when securing one is looking more difficult these days. In a recent report, job-hopping in Singapore is at its lowest in six years as securing a new role gets tougher. Under such labour market conditions, it may be wise to think carefully before making any leap.
🏃 Time for a switch?
Still convinced that you need to change your job (again) 👀? Here are some things to ask yourself this time around:
- Why am I really looking to change jobs? Ask yourself what is wrong with the current industry or role you are in. Is the issue with the people that you work with? (A question you can ask yourself is if you would move to the same role in a competitor company? If the answer is yes, your issue may be with the people around you at work, not the industry or role itself.)
- Will my change demonstrate a progress in my skills and experience on my CV? Will there be a broader scope to my work, or more leadership responsibilities? Fundamentally, will ??the new role or job gets me closer to where I want to be in my career in the long run?
- What is the remuneration package at the new job like? Money isn’t everything, but it matters. While you should consider the amount of salary increment with each job change, find out about other benefits such as healthcare coverage, welfare allowance and family care leave.
- ??Does the company culture suit my values? For example, if trust and autonomy are important, then speak to more people about your potential new boss’ management style. If flexibility is key, it’ll be wise to check what the company’s policy is on working from home.
If you are still confident about making the switch, then it’s truly time to move on. But if this is your third or fourth job switch in the last two years, and you’re simply bored by the routine of a regular job or just want S$200 dollars more, you may want to think again. Sometimes, the grass is not actually greener on the other side – it’s greener where you water it.
TL;DR
- Job-hopping has its downsides, as candidates can appear irresponsible to recruiters
- Not being able to commit to a role for an extended period of time will affect how much an individual is able to contribute to the organisation, and the development of their skill sets
- It’s okay to try several different roles or industries to truly figure out what you want for your career
- It’s important to be clear on why exactly you want a job change, and what you are looking for in your next role
- While discussions on salary increments should not be forgotten, it is important to consider other factors such as the company culture and people you will be working with