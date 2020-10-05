Dollar and yen gain as Trump's positive Covid-19 test sparks haven buying

New York

THE safe-haven yen and dollar rose on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19, rattling investors just a month before November's US presidential election.

By afternoon trading, markets had calmed down, with the dollar and yen still up but moved in narrow ranges.

Data showing US nonfarm payrolls rising less than expected in September, but with a drop in the unemployment rate, had little impact on currencies, as markets focused on Mr Trump's health.

Mr Trump, who had played down the threat of the pandemic for months, said he and his wife Melania had tested positive for Covid-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.

The news sparked some selling on Wall Street, while US Treasury prices were lower after an initial rally.

The yen made its sharpest gain in more than a month to reach a one-week high of 104.95 against the dollar, then steadied. The greenback was last down 0.2 per cent at 105.365 yen.

Mike Schumacher, senior macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York, said Mr Trump's diagnosis added a layer of uncertainty to an already volatile election season, but the sharp market reaction from earlier in the global session has faded a bit.

News that a US$25 billion US airlines deal was "imminent", according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, also somewhat eased some pressure on risk assets, some analysts said. Mrs Pelosi on Friday asked airlines to put a hold on furloughs and firings.

Currencies seen as riskier bets fell across the board, with a fall in oil prices also pressuring the commodities-exposed Russian rouble, South African rand and Australian dollar.

Data showing slowing US employment had marginal FX impact, but it underscored the challenges the economy faced as it tries to emerge out of recession.

In the last monthly employment report before the Nov 3 presidential election, the Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by 661,000 jobs last month after advancing 1.489 million in August.

In afternoon trading, the dollar rose 0.1 per cent against a basket of six major currencies to 93.823, but remains down 0.8 per cent for the week, its biggest weekly drop since late August.

The euro fell 0.3 per cent against the dollar to US$1.1718. REUTERS