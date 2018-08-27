You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Dollar falls as Powell sees little risk of inflation overheating

Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE dollar fell on Friday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said he sees little risk that inflation is poised to accelerate beyond the central bank's target but that steady interest rate hikes are the best way to protect the US economic recovery for now.

The dollar was also hit by moves by the People's Bank of China to stabilise the yuan, which had been under broad pressure amid trade tensions between the United States and China.

Mr Powell's statement that rate hikes are keeping job growth strong and inflation under control was a high-profile endorsement of the central bank's current policy approach after US President Donald Trump criticised the pace of rate hikes this week.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Powell's remarks about inflation were seen by some as a signal that the Fed has little need to push rates beyond the bank's perceived level of the neutral rate, or where the federal funds rate reaches an equilibrium where it neither stimulates nor suppresses economic growth. Policymakers' latest assessment of that rate was around 2.9 per cent, roughly 1 percentage point above the current level of between 1.75 and 2.00 per cent.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, fell a quarter of a per cent from its position at 10:00 am EDT when Mr Powell's remarks were made public. It was last at 95.145, down 0.64 per cent.

In his remarks, Mr Powell discussed the 1 percentage point decline in Fed policymakers' assessment of the natural rate of unemployment and the neutral interest rate since the US central bank began raising rates in December 2015.

"These changing assessments have big implications," said Mr Powell, including the idea that the Fed's policy had been "less accommodative than thought at the beginning of normalisation." REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

GuocoLand Q4 profit falls but full-year net profit up by 7%

Most Read

1 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
2 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SAP_270818_6.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporates jumping on upskilling bandwagon to leapfrog talent crunch

BT_20180827_ABGIG2789KK_3543214.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Gig economy taking off but observers flag risks

Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

EU firms in Asean see region as having greatest potential

BT_20180827_NVBISHOP274WGE_3543220.jpg
Aug 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Australia's foreign minister resigns amid Cabinet revamp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening