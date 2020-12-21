You are here

Dollar gains after week of losses on US stimulus and Brexit fears

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

THE US dollar rose on Friday from 2½-year lows as doubts about an agreement on US Covid-19 aid and Brexit trade negotiations deflated investor confidence.

The US Congress looked increasingly unlikely on Friday to meet a deadline to agree on US$900 billion in fresh Covid-19 aid and instead...

