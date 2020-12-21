Dollar gains after week of losses on US stimulus and Brexit fears

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE US dollar rose on Friday from 2½-year lows as doubts about an agreement on US Covid-19 aid and Brexit trade negotiations deflated investor confidence.
The US Congress looked increasingly unlikely on Friday to meet a deadline to agree on US$900 billion in fresh Covid-19 aid and instead...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes